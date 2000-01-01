CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd GDR (LSE:CGVD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CGVD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CGVD

  • Market Cap$102.610m
  • SymbolLSE:CGVD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12536P2011

Company Profile

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd provides electrical and allied equipment. It offers transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, network protection and control gear, project engineering, HT and LT motors, drives, and Power Automation Products.

Latest CGVD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CGVD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .