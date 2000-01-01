CGG ADR (NYSE:CGG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CGG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CGG
- Market Cap$1.986bn
- SymbolNYSE:CGG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS12531Q2049
Company Profile
CGG is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services and other geoscience services including data imaging, seismic data characterization, and petroleum engineering consulting services.