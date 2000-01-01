CGG Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:CGG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CGG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CGG
- Market Cap€635.390m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CGG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0013181864
Company Profile
CGG is engaged in developing and marketing of geophysical techniques for appraising underground geological resources. Along with the developing a broad range of other geophysical and geological activities, the company is also specialized in seismic techniques adapted to oil and gas exploration and production. The operating business segments are Equipment and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir business segments. The company earns maximum revenue from GGR segment.CGG is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services and other geoscience services including data imaging, seismic data characterization, and petroleum engineering consulting services.