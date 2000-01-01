Company Profile

CGG is engaged in developing and marketing of geophysical techniques for appraising underground geological resources. Along with the developing a broad range of other geophysical and geological activities, the company is also specialized in seismic techniques adapted to oil and gas exploration and production. The operating business segments are Equipment and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir business segments. The company earns maximum revenue from GGR segment.CGG is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services and other geoscience services including data imaging, seismic data characterization, and petroleum engineering consulting services.