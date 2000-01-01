CGG (EURONEXT:CGG)
- Market Cap€1.944bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:CGG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- ISINFR0013181864
CGG is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services and other geoscience services including data imaging, seismic data characterization, and petroleum engineering consulting services.