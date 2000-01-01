CGI Inc Class A (NYSE:GIB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIB
- Market Cap$22.392bn
- SymbolNYSE:GIB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINCA12532H1047
Company Profile
CGI Group Inc manages information technology services. The Company's services include the management of IT and business functions, systems integration and consulting as well as the sale of software solutions.