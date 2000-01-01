CGI Inc Class A (TSE:GIB.A)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GIB.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIB.A

  • Market CapCAD29.479bn
  • SymbolTSE:GIB.A
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA12532H1047

Company Profile

CGI Group Inc manages information technology services. The Company's services include the management of IT and business functions, systems integration and consulting as well as the sale of software solutions.

Latest GIB.A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .