CGN Mining Co Ltd (SEHK:1164)

Company Info - 1164

  • Market CapHKD1.980bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1164
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2029E1052

Company Profile

CGN Mining Co Ltd is engaged in development and trading of natural uranium resources for use by nuclear energy companies. The company organized into three main segments: trading of natural uranium, property investment and other investment.

