CGN Mining Co Ltd (SEHK:1164)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1164
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1164
- Market CapHKD1.980bn
- SymbolSEHK:1164
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2029E1052
Company Profile
CGN Mining Co Ltd is engaged in development and trading of natural uranium resources for use by nuclear energy companies. The company organized into three main segments: trading of natural uranium, property investment and other investment.