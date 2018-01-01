CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/RegS (SEHK:1811) Share Price

Company Profile

CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in generation and supply of electricity and steam, construction and operation of power stations and other associated facilities in PRC and Korea. Its reportable segments include Power plants in the PRC; Power plants in Korea; Management companies. CGN New Energy primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity produced by its gas-fired and coal-fired plants.