CGN Power Co Ltd (SEHK:1816)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1816
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1816
- Market CapHKD185.392bn
- SymbolSEHK:1816
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001T80
Company Profile
CGN Power Co Ltd operates and manages nuclear power stations. It sells electricity generated by its stations, and manages and oversees the construction of nuclear power stations and organizes & develops the design and R&D of nuclear power stations.