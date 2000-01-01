Company Profile

CH Offshore Ltd is a Singapore-based company. The principal activities of the company are that of investment holding and the owning and chartering of vessels. The company is engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production. It offers a wide range of services including towing, anchor-handling, the supply of deck, liquid and dry bulk cargoes, and supply of dangerous goods.