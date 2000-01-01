C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHRW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHRW

  • Market Cap$8.743bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CHRW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12541W2098

Company Profile

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (66% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit (20%) and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (9%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider. The company provides domestic freight brokerage services. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Latest CHRW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .