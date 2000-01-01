Company Profile

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (66% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit (20%) and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (9%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.