C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)
- Market Cap$8.743bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CHRW
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS12541W2098
C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (66% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit (20%) and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (9%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider. The company provides domestic freight brokerage services. It also operates a growing air and ocean forwarding unit and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.