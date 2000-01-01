Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LSE:CGH)
Company Info - CGH
- Market Cap£164.080m
- SymbolLSE:CGH
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINVGG203461055
Company Profile
Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic.