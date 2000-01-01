Chagala Group Ltd (LSE:CGLO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CGLO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CGLO
- Market Cap$7.300m
- SymbolLSE:CGLO
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - General
- Currency
- ISINVG1574371129
Company Profile
Chagala Group Ltd owns and manages hotels, serviced apartments, office accommodation and other commercial properties, restaurant operations and development of commercial real estate in Western Kazakhstan.