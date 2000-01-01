Chakana Copper Corp (TSX:PERU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PERU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PERU
- Market CapCAD19.110m
- SymbolTSX:PERU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA15748D1069
Company Profile
Remo Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It operates in one business segment that is Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Properties in Canada. The company’s properties consist of Adrian Property.