Company Profile

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd is an Australia-based exploration company, focused on gold exploration and development. The firm's primary activities are gold, copper, aluminum, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. Its projects portfolio includes key projects such as Pyramid Hill Gold Project located in Victoria and King Leopold Nickel Project located in West Australia; and other generative projects. Its geographical segments are Australia and Canada; generating most of its revenues from Australia.Chalice Gold Mines Ltd explores and evaluates gold and base metal properties. Its project includes East Cadillac Gold Project, Kinebik Gold Project, Warrego North Project, Latitude Hill Project and West Pilbara Gold Project among others.