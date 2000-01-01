Chalice Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:CXN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CXN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CXN
- Market CapCAD52.160m
- SymbolTSE:CXN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CHN7
Company Profile
Chalice Gold Mines Ltd explores and evaluates gold and base metal properties. Its project includes East Cadillac Gold Project, Kinebik Gold Project, Warrego North Project, Latitude Hill Project and West Pilbara Gold Project among others.