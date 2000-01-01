Company Profile

Chalice Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration of precious and base metal properties. The project portfolio includes Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Pyramid Hill Gold Project, Hawkstone Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Barrabarra Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, Auralia Nickel-Copper-Gold Project, Warrego North Project, Mt Jackson Gold Project, Nulla South & Gibb Rock Gold Project, and Viking Gold Project.Chalice Gold Mines Ltd explores and evaluates gold and base metal properties. Its project includes East Cadillac Gold Project, Kinebik Gold Project, Warrego North Project, Latitude Hill Project and West Pilbara Gold Project among others.