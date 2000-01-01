Challenger Exploration Ltd (ASX:CEL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CEL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CEL
- Market CapAUD36.310m
- SymbolASX:CEL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CEL8
Company Profile
Challenger Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company whose primary purpose is to secure, find, develop, produce and sell hydrocarbons.