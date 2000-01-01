Company Profile

Challenger’s core business is selling annuity products in the Australian retirement market and, since November 2016, selling Australian-dollar-denominated annuities into Japan's large retirement market. The firm’s annuity products provide investors guaranteed regular payments over an agreed term for an up-front lump sum investment and is designed primarily to protect investors from the longevity risk of outliving their savings. Challenger also operates a funds management business consisting of Fidante Partners, which has minority stakes in several boutique global investment managers, and Challenger Investment Partners, which primarily manages investments supporting its annuities business.Challenger Ltd is an active investment manager focusing on providing long-term and secure retirement-income products to an ageing demographic.