Company Profile
Challenger Technologies Ltd is engaged in providing information technology (IT) products and services. The Company operates in three segments namely IT products and services, electronic signage services and telephonic call centre and data management services. The company derives the majority of revenue from the IT Products and Services segment which is involved in retailing a selection of IT products including personal computers, notebooks, printers, scanners, digital imaging solutions, personal digital assistants, mobile and wireless connectivity solutions, audio-visual and projection equipment, and related peripherals. Geographically all the activities are operated through Singapore.