ChallengerX (AQUIS:CXS) Share Price

CXS
ChallengerX
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Software - Application
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
ChallengerX PLC is a Software as a service based monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, and other influencers around the world.
Symbol
AQUIS:CXS
ISIN
GB00BMD0WG01
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest CXS News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News