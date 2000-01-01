Company Profile

Chamberlin PLC is engaged in the production and sale of iron castings and light engineering products. The company has organized its business into two operating segments; the Foundries segment and the Engineering segment. The business activities that it carries out through its segments include supplying iron castings in the raw or machined form to a variety of industrial customers and provide manufactured and imported products such as emergency exit doors, and hazardous area lighting systems to distributors and end-users in the safety and security markets. Most of the revenues are generated from the Foundries business segment.Chamberlin PLC is engaged in the production and sale of iron castings. Its products include a variety of sizes and metal grades, and manufactures and sells light engineering products, predominantly into safety and security markets.