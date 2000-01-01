Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1629)

APAC company
Market Info - 1629

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1629

  • Market CapHKD1.995bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1629
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2121P1072

Company Profile

Mengke Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarette packing materials in China. The company's products include transfer metallised paper and laminated metallised paper.

