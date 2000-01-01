Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:CIA)
- Market CapAUD1.210bn
- SymbolASX:CIA
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000CIA2
Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. Its projects include Bloom Lake and Fire Lake North Projects in Quebec, Canada.