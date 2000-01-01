Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust holds two assets Three Garden Road in Central in Hong Kong's central business district, and Langham Place, a mixed-use office, retail, and hotel complex in Mongkok, Kowloon. The trust owns the office and retail components in the latter. Great Eagle Holdings listed Champion REIT with Three Garden Road in 2002 and injected Langham Place's office and retail components into the trust. Great Eagle retains management rights and holds a 62.8% stake in the trust. The trust's mandate includes the ownership and investment in income-producing office and retail properties. Investments are not limited to Hong Kong.Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Hong Kong based investment firm with interests in commercial properties. It property portfolio mainly involves office and retail properties, with the remainder being car parks and other properties.