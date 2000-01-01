Company Profile

ChampionX Corp helps companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently. Its chemical technologies offer chemistry solutions to maximize production from flowing oil and gas wells & chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its production & automation technologies offer artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Its drilling technologies offers market polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings.Apergy Corp engages in providing engineered technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas.