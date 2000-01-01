Company Profile

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co Ltd is a China-based logistics provider. Along with its subsidiaries, the company engages in the transportation of finished vehicles, supply chain management for automobile components, transportation of non-vehicle commodities services and processing of tires. It offers services such as transportation of bulk cargo, transportation of large equipment, suppliers warehouse management, production-distribution, commercial vehicle warehouse management and shipment, after-sales parts warehouse and shipment, package of knocked down kits, bonded warehousing, logistics solution designing, logistics advisory, and logistics training. It principally has its business presence in Mainland China.