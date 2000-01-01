Change Financial Ltd (ASX:CCA)
- Market CapAUD14.850m
- SymbolASX:CCA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CCA5
Company Profile
Change Financial Ltd, formerly known as ChimpChange Ltd provides mobile digital banking services. The Company is engaged in developing digital banking platform for peer-to-peer transfers and other day-to-day banking tools.