Changgang Dunxin Enterprise Co Ltd (SEHK:2229)

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2229
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • ISINKYG204011087

Company Profile

Changgang Dunxin Enterprise Company Ltd manufactures and sells paperboard, packaging products and related downstream paper. Its products include kraftlinerboard, white top linerboard, corrugated medium board and box and poker card products.

