Changgang Dunxin Enterprise Co Ltd (SEHK:2229)
- SymbolSEHK:2229
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- ISINKYG204011087
Company Profile
Changgang Dunxin Enterprise Company Ltd manufactures and sells paperboard, packaging products and related downstream paper. Its products include kraftlinerboard, white top linerboard, corrugated medium board and box and poker card products.