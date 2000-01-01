Company Profile

Changhong Jiahua Holding Ltd is principally engaged in the provision of professional integrated IT (information technology) solutions and services, and distribution of IT corporate products, digital products, own brand products and related parts and components. The company operates through three segments viz. IT Consumer Products which covers distribution of IT consumer products including personal computers, digital products, and IT accessories; IT Corporate Products which is involved in distribution of IT corporate products including storage products, minicomputers, networking products, personal computer servers, and unified communication and contact centre products; and Others includes distribution of smartphones. The company earns a majority of its revenue from the Mainland China.