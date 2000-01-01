Changshouhua Food Co Ltd (SEHK:1006)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1006
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1006
- Market CapHKD1.790bn
- SymbolSEHK:1006
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG2045D1079
Company Profile
Changshouhua Food Co Ltd is a China-based investment holding company engaged in the production and sale of edible oil and corn meal. In addition, the group is also involved in the production and sale of peanut oil, sunflower oil, rice germ and olive oil.