Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:1588)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1588

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1588

  • Market CapHKD1.694bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1588
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001SQ1

Company Profile

Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd provides software related services to financial and management services. Its services include platform services, application services, data services and financial services for small and micro scale enterprises.

Latest 1588 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .