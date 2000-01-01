ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ECOM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ECOM
- Market Cap$254.770m
- SymbolNYSE:ECOM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS1591791009
Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor Corp is engaged in providing software-as-a-service solutions that enables retailers and manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels.