Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:951)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 951
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 951
- Market CapHKD3.014bn
- SymbolSEHK:951
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINKYG204791043
Company Profile
Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling lead-acid motive batteries and other related products, used in electric bikes, electric vehicles and special-purpose electric vehicles. It also manufactures storage batteries.