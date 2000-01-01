Company Profile

Character Group (The) PLC designs, manufactures and distributes various collection of toys, games, and gifts which are based on television and cartoon characters. The company operates in the United Kingdom and other parts of the World under the brand name Peppa Pig, Little Live Pets, Stretch, Mashems and Teletubbies. It earns the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom and the group also invests in Property with its subsidiary company Q-Stat Limited.