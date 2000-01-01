ChargePoint Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NYSE:CHPT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHPT
- Market Cap$894.290m
- SymbolNYSE:CHPT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS15961R1059
Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings Inc operates electric vehicle charging networks. The company's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types.