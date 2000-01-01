Company Profile

Chargeurs SA is a France-based producer of specialty materials. It has four core business segments namely Chargeurs Protective Films, Chargeurs Fashion Technologies, Chargeurs Technical Substrates and Luxury Materials. The company serves a diversified customer base spanning more than 40 countries. Chargeurs Protective Films develops and markets technical solutions to protect steel, aluminum, plastic and other surfaces during the production process. Chargeurs Technical Substrates develops and markets functionalized coated technical substrates. Chargeurs Fashion Technologies manufactures and markets garment interlinings. Luxury Materials manufactures and markets wool tops.