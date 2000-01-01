Company Profile

Chariot Ltd, formerly Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on creating transformational stakeholder value through the discovery of material accumulation of hydrocarbons. It operates in two reportable segments being the exploration for oil and gas and corporate costs. It holds licenses covering four blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil as well as a license in Namibia.Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company with interests in Namibia. Its licences covers three licences offshore Morocco, four licences offshore Brazil and three licences covering four blocks offshore Namibia.