Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd (LSE:CHAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHAR
- Market Cap£11.580m
- SymbolLSE:CHAR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGG00B2R9PM06
Company Profile
Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company with interests in Namibia. Its licences covers three licences offshore Morocco, four licences offshore Brazil and three licences covering four blocks offshore Namibia.