Charles River Laboratories is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. With roughly 50% of market share worldwide, the research model and services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing. About half of the company's revenue comes from drug discovery and preclinical testing, and one fourth comes from the manufacturing support segment.