Company Profile

Based in San Francisco, Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary mutual fund business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $3 trillion of client assets. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.Charles Schwab Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail brokerage and banking, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services. The company’s operating business segments are Investor Services and Advisor Services.