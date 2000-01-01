Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC is a UK-based investment management company. The company's operating segment include Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. It generates maximum revenue from Investment Management Services segment. The company focuses on providing comprehensive personalized service to private clients such as managing discretionary portfolios, providing investment advice and offering execution-only services.Charles Stanley Group PLC is an investment management company. It is engaged in providing investment management services, financial planning, asset management services and Charles Stanley Direct.