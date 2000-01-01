Charles Stanley Group (LSE:CAY)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAY

  • Market Cap£128.870m
  • SymbolLSE:CAY
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0006556046

Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC is a UK-based investment management company. The company's operating segment include Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. It generates maximum revenue from Investment Management Services segment. The company focuses on providing comprehensive personalized service to private clients such as managing discretionary portfolios, providing investment advice and offering execution-only services.Charles Stanley Group PLC is an investment management company. It is engaged in providing investment management services, financial planning, asset management services and Charles Stanley Direct.

Latest CAY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CAY Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .