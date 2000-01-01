Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd H (SEHK:2289)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2289
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2289
- Market CapHKD768.960m
- SymbolSEHK:2289
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000023D6
Company Profile
Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a China-based pharmaceutical distributor. It distributes diversified pharmaceutical products to pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and health centres.