Market Info - 2289

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2289

  • Market CapHKD768.960m
  • SymbolSEHK:2289
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000023D6

Company Profile

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a China-based pharmaceutical distributor. It distributes diversified pharmaceutical products to pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and health centres.

