Company Profile

Chart Industries Inc is a leading independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Energy and Chemicals FinFans, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere and Distribution and Storage Eastern Hemisphere. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere segment. The company has a presence in the United States, China, and Other Countries.Chart Industries Inc is a manufacturer of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. Its segments include Energy and Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and Biomedical.