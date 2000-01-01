Charter Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CHFN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CHFN
- Market Cap$380.190m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CHFN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional - US
- Currency
- ISINUS16122W1080
Company Profile
Charter Financial Corp is a savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations.