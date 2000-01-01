Company Profile

Charter Hall Group is a property fund manager and developer managing a suite of institutional, wholesale, and retail listed and unlisted property funds in which it holds investments. The funds are diversified across the office, retail, industrial, and residential sectors. Charter Hall's business comprises two divisions: property investment and property funds and development management. The firm has been an active acquirer of property in recent years, and has had no shortage of investors willing to invest in these assets via the firm's property management platform. This was an extremely lucrative strategy given the rise in asset values flows through to high annual base fees and periodic performance fees, though coronavirus will likely slowdown inflows.Charter Hall Group is in the property investment and funds management business. The principal activities of the company consisted of investment in property funds and property funds management.