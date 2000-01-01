Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada. The Long-Term Care operations segment represents the 24 long-term care communities in Ontario. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Canadian Retirement segment.Chartwell Retirement Residences is engaged in the ownership, operations and management of retirement and long term care communities in Canada.