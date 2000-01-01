Company Profile

Chase Corp is a provider of industrial products in the United States. Its core products include tapes, laminates, sealants and coatings to be used as protective materials. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The firm generates majority revenue from the Industrial Tapes segment.