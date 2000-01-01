Chase Corp (AMEX:CCF)

North American company
Market Info - CCF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCF

  • Market Cap$697.000m
  • SymbolAMEX:CCF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16150R1041

Company Profile

Chase Corp is a provider of industrial products in the United States. Its core products include tapes, laminates, sealants and coatings to be used as protective materials. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The firm generates majority revenue from the Industrial Tapes segment.Chase Corp is a provider of industrial protective materials. Its products include tapes, laminates, sealants and coatings to be used as protective materials in the industrial segment and construction segment.

Latest CCF news

