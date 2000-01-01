Company Profile

Chasen Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. It operates in three segments including Specialist Relocation Solutions, Third Party Logistics and Technical and Engineering. Specialist Relocation Solutions is engaged in the provision of machinery and equipment moving services through projects or maintenance contracts. Third Party Logistics segment provides packing services and supplies packaging and crating materials and provides warehousing. Technical and Engineering services, which provides turnkey facilities and engineering solutions, repair and maintenance services to customers in the electronic industries, construction projects of customers in the marine, property development, oil and gas industries, and contract manufacturing services.Chasen Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. It operates in three segments including Specialist Relocation Solutions, Third Party Logistics and Technical and Engineering.