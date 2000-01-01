Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
- Market Cap$862.480m
- SymbolNYSE:CLDT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- ISINUS16208T1025
Chatham Lodging Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. The company is organized to invest in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels.